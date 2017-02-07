City of Allen looks to move forward

ALLEN – The City of Allen held its monthly commission meeting on Monday. The agenda for the February meeting detailed several housekeeping tasks and prospects for the City of Allen.

The meeting was the second meeting for new commissioners Joshua Kinzer and Eilene Kinzer.

Joshua Kinzer grew up in the City of Allen and has lived ]there most of his life. He is an attorney with Morgan & Morgan in Prestonsburg.

When asked why he wanted to get involved in city government, Joshua Kinzer stated, “I want to give back to my community simply because God allows me to. With a clear direction and working together we can make the City of Allen a great place to live and raise a family.”

Eilene Kinzer, a native of Kent, Washington is married to Joshua Kinzer. Eileen moved to the City of Allen in May 2015. Currently, she is a faculty member at the University of Pikeville and a practicing optometrist, specializing in advanced eye disease. Eileen Kinzer wants to bring new ideas and a new perspective to the City of Allen.

Both Joshua Kinzer and Eliene Kinzer pledge their wages for serving on the City of Allen Commission back to the city to improve the town in whatever way the City Commission deems necessary.

The City Commission voted 3-2 to join the Kentucky League of Cities.

Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge, who holds no voting rights on the City Commission, said membership with Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) could be beneficial. Having an entity to model reform and seek guidance from, while the city continues to get organized and back on track is a valuable resource.

The creation of a City of Allen Facebook page was the next topic of discussion. City Commissioner Joshua Kinzer created a Facebook page that will serve as a city bulletin board. Krystal Spurlock, City Clerk, was added as a second administrator for the city’s new Facebook page. She will post news and events related to the City of Allen and keep items current.

The next item on the agenda was the discussion of monthly bills. City Commissioner Eilene Kinzer made a resolution that all bills paid and unpaid since the last meeting to be read into the minutes of each meeting. Josh Kinzer seconded the motion and noted the resolution was required by law.

“Krystal Spurlock keeps track of all that information and it is readily available for anyone to view,” said Mayor Sharon Woods.

An itemized list of outstanding bills was given to each city commissioner. The following were entities that were due payment by the City of Allen: Prestonsburg City Utilities, Hutch Chevrolet, Speedway, American Electric Power, City of Allen Police, Sandy Valley Hardware, Kentucky Frontier Gas and ATT. The commission reviewed each bill by discussing who it was owed, how much was owed and what was the services performed. Spurlock informed the commission she has been working with ATT on the monthly long distance charges. She hopes to cut the cost of long distance for future months. In an effort to be transparent, Eilene Kinzer suggested using a ledger with a running total of the current fiscal year budget available, how much was spent and what was it spent on, a running total should be tallied after each bill is paid. She also inquired about how much money was being spent on payroll each month and why it was not included in the list of bills to pay. Woods informed those in attendance that payroll was the same every month and she didn’t feel it was relevant to include in monthly bills.

With discussion of improvements and moving the city forward, an update on the city audit was next on the agenda. Josh Kinzer asked what the audit cost and did the auditor provide a timeline for completion.

“We signed an agreement of $20,000 for the audit, which we know the audit will not exceed,” said Allen Attorney Beth Shortridge. “The City of Allen paid $5,000 as a down payment. The audit had to go back several years to get the city in compliance. No date has been given for the completion of the city audit, which began in July 2016.”

Sharon Woods agreed to speak with the auditor before the next meeting to obtain a tentative completion date for the audit. Once the audit is complete, the city can begin applying for various grants.

The next item on the agenda was the smoking ordinance. Eilene Kinzer has been closely working with Shortridge to draft a city ordinance that would ban smoking in the City of Allen. The February meeting served as the first reading of the ordinance. Shortridge read the ordinance out loud to the commissioners. The ordinance of the City of Allen, Kentucky related to the protection of the public health and welfare by regulating smoking in government facilities, public place and places of employment within the city. She advised that the city focuses on government buildings and establishments within 20 feet of a government building. The ordinance follows Kentucky Statute 61.165, smoking policy for governmental office buildings or workplaces and postsecondary education institutions. The ordinance does not govern individual homes or businesses. The second reading will be during the March meeting, during this time the commission will vote on adopting the ordinance into city law.

The next item brought up for discussion was developing a five- year strategic plan for the City of Allen. No plan currently exists. City Commissioner Eilene Kinzer spoke up to offer her assistance in developing a five- year strategic plan.

“Although I have never written a strategic plan for a city government, I have drafted a plan at the university level,” said Eilene Kinzer. “The goals for an university and city government are similar. What is the core mission? What are the goals? How will we achieve the goals? How do the goals relate back to the core mission? Who is involved? What is their role? How will this impact the city? I suggest we start a discussion today. The city drainage problem still exists and is a big issue for many residents. Fixing the drainage problem is one goal I think we should focus on.”

Woods brought up the topic of the city cleanup that coordinates with the Pride Spring Cleanup.

“Several citizens get involved in the Pride Spring Cleanup, but some sit on the porch and watch us carry off their trash,” said Woods. “I was contacted just the other day and told that we needed to name a coordinator for the Pride Spring Cleanup. I don’t mind to volunteer to serve as Pride Coordinator for the City of Allen.”

No vote was taken to name an Allen Pride Coordinator. The topic will be put on the March meeting agenda.

As the meeting closed, Shortridge stated that Spurlock was working on compiling a list of city ordinances by date of implementation. Some of the files had been damaged by flood waters, making the retrieval of ordinance files difficult.

The final topic brought up for discussion was the forming of an ethics committee. Joshua Kinzer noted there was a need for an ethics board and nepotism committee to avoid any issues that may rise over staffing issues. The topic will be added to the agenda of the March meeting.

The next Allen City Commission meeting will be held on at 6 p.m. on March 6. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

