Hall opens doors to others in Wayland

WAYLAND – Tim Hall is just a guy. Hall is a guy that saw a need in his community, took action and is creating change.

Rumors have swirled around Hall because it isn’t too often that an individual helps someone just because it’s the right thing to do. Statements have been made on social media, that “a guy is starting a homeless shelter in Wayland.” Hall, who hails from Wayland, has obtained an older building he is calling the Wayland Community Resource Center. The building is in need of repairs and a recent estimate of $1,000 to install gas heat left kerosene as the only option for heating the dwelling through the winter season.

“I just want to help someone out if I possibly can,” said Hall. “If you need a shower, a change of clothes, a warm coat, a hot meal, or maybe a bag of groceries, you can come to the Wayland Community Resource Center and ask for help. I am working with some other local individuals to create a community resource in Floyd County where these services and daily essentials can be obtained. No long application is required. I am not funded by government grants, so everything that is done, is done because it is needed and we have the resources to do it.”

Hall has partnered with Spring Deeds, of God’s Brides Ministry, to obtain various supplies. Christian Appalachian Project has also donated items that may be of use to individuals.

Hall, who has been in recovery for over five years, hopes to create a community meeting place where individuals can come together and share their struggles and triumphs.

“If enough individuals get interested I would love to have support groups at the center, or bible study,” said Hall. “Life is hard and going through struggles alone make things more difficult. If we can pull together to help each other overcome some of the struggles we are facing, who knows what the possibilities are for us as individuals and the small town of Wayland.”

Hall hosts a dinner on the last Wednesday of every month for those in recovery or struggling with addiction. February will be the ninth dinner Hall has hosted and each month he continues to serve more. Hall hopes the center will eventually become a resource for information about various community programs.

The Wayland Community Resource Room is located at 1087 Front Street in Wayland. To volunteer, make a donation or inquire about services, contact Hall at 606-226-4567 or allinrecovery2020@gmail.com

The Wayland Community Resource Center hosts a dinner on the last Wednesday of every month. A run down storage building is being transformed to offer hope and resources for those in need in Floyd County.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

