UPIKE-KYCO associate dean published in international journal

PIKEVILLE – Donald J. Egan, O.D., FAAO, in collaboration with colleagues at the Western University of Health Sciences College of Optometry, recently had an article, “The effect of multifocal soft contact lenses on corneal wave front aberrations for myopia control,” published in a German journal specifically dedicated to contact lens relevant topics. Egan is the associate dean of academic affairs for the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO).

The journal is the official publication of the Association of German Contact Lens Specialists and Optometrists (VDCO). The issue, which included Egan’s work, was dedicated to Myopia (nearsightedness). The purpose of the study was to evaluate induced corneal wavefront aberrations which occur with the use of CooperVision proclear multifocal soft contact lenses for myopia progression control. Findings were compared to aberration profiles of reportedly successful orthokeratology outcomes. It was concluded that the use of soft multifocal center-distance contact lenses leads to a significant increase in higher-order wavefront aberrations. The increase in add power is associated with a reduction of lower-order aberrations (primary astigmatism), and an increase in higher-order aberrations. Compared to orthokeratology, the application of contact lenses to reduce refractive error (myopia primarily), the amounts of induced higher-order aberrations with CooperVision proclear Multifocal D lenses were found to be less.

Egan joined KYCO as a founding member of the new administration and as part of the executive council for the optometry school. Egan also has teaching responsibilities that include contact lenses and primary care optometry. He received his doctor of optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry after which he completed a residency at the University of Waterloo School of Optometry before becoming a member of their contact lens faculty. Thereafter, he joined the faculty at the University of Missouri-St. Louis developing the contact lens program for the newly established School of Optometry. Prior to his appointment at Pikeville, Egan was a faculty member at Western University of Health Sciences College of Optometry serving as course leader and developing the contact lens curriculum.

Donald J. Egan, O.D., FAAO http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_egan.jpg Donald J. Egan, O.D., FAAO