Gearheart Broadband boosts speeds to 100 Mbps

HAROLD – Beginning this month, Gearheart Broadband (Inter Mountain Cable/Coalfields Telephone) will introduce significantly faster Internet speeds across 100 percent of its Broadband footprint, which includes parts of Floyd, Pike and Letcher counties in Kentucky; Buchanan and Wise counties in Virginia, and Mingo County, W.Va.

New and existing subscribers can immediately enjoy download speeds of up 100 Mbps download. Gearheart Broadband has invested substantially in upgrading its cable-based system to stay ahead of the increasing trend of multiple-device homes and bandwidth-intensive streaming services that are creating an ever-growing demand for fast and reliable Internet connectivity.

Today’s customers have numerous devices connected to their home Internet service, including laptops, tablets, smart phones, TVs, printers, home security systems and game consoles. Gearheart Broadband’s new 100 Mbps service will provide an amazing online experience and give customers the speed needed to support all their devices. A 100 Mbps Internet connection allows customers to stream without delay and download large files in seconds.

“We’re very excited to roll out 100 Mbps internet service,” said Heath Wiley, Gearheart Broadband Director of Marketing. “This cutting-edge Internet service is just one example of our commitment to the rural communities we proudly serve. The upgrades are accompanied by a new pricing structure, money-saving bundles and advanced commercial services. The 100 Mbps launch gives us an exceptional opportunity to deliver more to our subscribers.”

Gearheart Broadband has not forgotten about its business sector. Gearheart Broadband has the capability to offer local businesses access to 1 Gbps fiber service with custom Fiber-To-Business offerings, no matter if it’s a fledgling start-up or a multi-million-dollar corporation. A Gearheart Fiber connection gives businesses the necessary speed for E-commerce, VoIP, video production and more.

Gearheart Broadband and its partnership with East Kentucky Network (Appalachian Wireless, Peoples Rural Telephone, Mountain Rural Telephone, Foothills Broadband and Thacker Grigsby) serves 21 counties in Kentucky. It is comprised of a 375-mile fiber ring network. Gearheart Broadband has taken the necessary steps in upgrading our Fiber Network to 100 gig, which will allow for a seamless and more exciting internet experience for residential and business subscribers in Eastern Kentucky.

“Gearheart Broadband is leading the way for local businesses, whether they are large or small in Eastern Kentucky,” said Wiley. “Gearheart Broadband can offer 24/7 call center and hosting support with your business fiber connection.”

Gearheart Broadband (Inter Mountain Cable / Coalfields Telephone) offers some of the best services in Eastern Kentucky. Services such as VoIP Digital Phone; HDTV with WYMT, WPRG and EKB TV; Live Streaming TV over Roku; VOD services; Multi-room DVR Service; High Speed Broadband up to 100 Mbps; Home and Business Security; a 24/7 local help desk and its association with Alarm.com is helping Gearheart Broadband seamlessly enable the Internet-of-Things, plus so much more.

To find out more about Gearheart Broadband services, visit www.imctv.com or www.coalfields.net.

