McDowell ARH, Wayland Historical Society host Leadership Floyd County

WAYLAND – McDowell ARH and the Wayland Historical Society hosted Leadership Floyd County on January 27. The session focused on health care.

Russ Barker, McDowell ARH Community CEO, welcomed the group and provided the members with a health care overview. He discussed the health care environment in Floyd County and expressed concerns about national health insurance coverage. He also provided a comprehensive update on services offered at McDowell ARH. In addition to the presentation by Barker, Danita Hampton, RN, ARH Infection Preventionist, discussed HIV and Hepatitis C; Trish Williams, ARH Administrative Assistant, presented information on customer service, volunteer opportunities and community outreach; Sabrina Hicks, ARH Registered Dietitian, discussed obesity and diabetes; Trish Adams, EKCEP Industry Liaison, reviewed area employment programs and opportunities; and Debbie Trusty, UNITE Education and Treatment Director, discussed the widespread drug problems in our region and provided the group with information on prevention and treatment options. Dr. Karen Gooslin, Internal Medicine with Wayland ARH Family Care Clinic, conducted a session on drug abuse, health care issues and being a “family practitioner” in Floyd County. Gooslin grew up less than 10 miles from Wayland and told the group she always intended to return to Floyd County and give back to her community and practice medicine.

The leadership group was fascinated by the venue. The historical society’s Community Center is a treasure in a past coal mining town. The Fountain Corner Grill is a step back in time with the checkerboard floor, working pinball machines, phone booth, jukebox, pop machine and five cent candy bar machine. Jerry Fultz, Historical Society President, gave the group a tour of the museum and the remarkable retro center. Kathy King Allen, Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director stated, “It’s so great to see individuals embrace their past and build community pride on rich traditions. The Wayland Community Center helps preserve history for everyone to embrace and enjoy.”

The next Leadership session will be the Team Building session on February 23 at Carl D. Perkins Job Corps Center in Prestonsburg.

The 2016-17 Leadership Floyd County class includes Amber Hall, Citizens National Bank; Danita Hampton, McDowell ARH; Jamie Hall, US Bank; Mitchell Pearson, Prestonsburg Tourism; Shelly Crisp, Mountain Arts Center; and Steve Russo, Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s East Kentucky Science Center.

McDowell ARH Community CEO Russ Barker spoke to the latest Leadership Floyd County class. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LFC-Wayland-Russ-Barker.jpg McDowell ARH Community CEO Russ Barker spoke to the latest Leadership Floyd County class. McDowell ARH and the Wayland Historical Society hosted the 2016-17 Leadership Floyd County class. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LFC-Wayland-Museum.jpg McDowell ARH and the Wayland Historical Society hosted the 2016-17 Leadership Floyd County class. Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz talked to some members of the 2016-17 Leadership Floyd County class. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LFC-Wayland-Jerry-Fultz.jpg Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz talked to some members of the 2016-17 Leadership Floyd County class.