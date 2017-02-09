Floyd officials put in work in Frankfort

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Judge-Executive Ben Hale and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are determined to develop a solution to the absence of the coal severance tax money. With economic and revenue concern looming for the next fiscal year, the county continues to deal with a $2.2 million debt from Thunder Ridge. On Tuesday, Hale and Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley traveled to Frankfort to discuss concerns about the financially-strapped venue.

As reported earlier, the county is facing the possibility of inheriting a $2.2-million-dollar debt if it assumes control of Thunder Ridge.

Bartley said the deal to issue bonds for Thunder Ridge was a disaster from the beginning.

County officials were hopeful in 2014 when the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unanimously approved a change of control that would allow Keeneland to take over the assets of Thunder Ridge. Keeneland had plans to open a quarter horse track and gambling parlor in the Corbin area and transfer the racing license from Thunder Ridge to the new track. However, recently, Keeneland announced it would not move forward with its proposed plans. Kenneland’s change of mind left officials in Floyd County exploring other options to safeguard from the debt.

“We are exploring all options and nothing is off the table,” said Hale. “We will do whatever we can to ensure the debt is not incurred by the tax-paying citizens of Floyd County.”

In November of 2015, an injunction was filed on behalf of Appalachian Racing and Floyd County preventing the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission from creating a phantom license.

It has been speculated Keeneland withdrew the proposal to purchase the Appalachian Racing License because of a name change. No statement has been released in regards to why the deal stalled.

Floyd County Fiscal Court will hold a special-called meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. to inform citizens of where the county stands on several important issues looming ahead in 2017. The upcoming meeting will be open to the public.

