White nationalist group plans rally at JWSP

PRESTONSBURG – The Traditionalist Worker Party has announced plans to hold a rally at Jenny Wiley State Park April 28-29. Immediately after the rally was announced, via social media, thousands of area residents started voicing their concerns over the values the party encourages.

The Traditionalist Worker Party claims to “take a stand for white working families” and is showing a sudden interest in Floyd and Pike counties. The organization listed the April rally event on Facebook and said it hopes to build through recruiting individuals from Floyd and Pike counties. The Traditionalist Work Party’s Facebook post featuring information on the rally had been shared more than 1,600 times as of Thursday morning.

Larry Brown, 95th District Representative, released a statement regarding the gathering of the white nationalist group at Jenny Wiley State Park. Brown, who represents Floyd and Pike counties, denounced the ideas of the white nationalist group.

“Eastern Kentucky is one of the most welcoming areas in the nation,” Brown said. “However, we do not welcome hatred, bigotry, and racism into our community. “I choose, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, to judge individuals based on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. And, based upon what I have read, the former is greatly lacking among those organizing this event.”

Brown went on to confide that while he supports the rights of individuals to freely express their opinions, he does not support the event or the efforts of the Traditionalist Worker Party to recruit individuals from Eastern Kentucky.

“I stand in total opposition to this event,” Brown said. “And, take great offense to the stereotypical notion that my hometown is a prime target for recruitment.”

