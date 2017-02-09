IT Program awarded $5,000 Lowe’s education grant

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb has announced that the Information Technology classes at Prestonsburg High School have been awarded a $5,000 Lowe’s Education Grant.

“The board team and I are happy to see the Information Technology program at Prestonsburg High School and instructor Dr. Jeff Shannon awarded this grant and we are excited to see the results,” said Webb. “This money is funding a collaborative construction project. IT students at Prestonsburg will collaborate with students in the carpentry program at our Area Technology Center as well as other students in Floyd County Schools who have participated in the SkillsUSA competition to build a scale model of a 250 square foot automated home. This team is building the home with exposed walls and roof so that it can be used to teach how to install a network, security system, motion detection lighting and touch screen control modules. Eventually the home will be controlled by a smartphone app.

“We are committed to our students being ready for college and career and this grant is another example of how our team is offering innovative ways to help kids be prepared.”

“There are increasing opportunities for IT students in Eastern Kentucky and it’s exciting to see the face of technology change toward a more automated approach,” instructor Dr. Jeff Shannon said. “Our partners at Lowe’s of Paintsville have been awesome in providing us with materials and advice on this project.”