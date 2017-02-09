Regional MathCounts competition set Feb. 18

FLOYD COUNTY – The Big Sandy Chapter of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers’ annual MathCounts competition is set for Saturday, February 18, at the Big Sandy Community & Technical College Student Center on the Prestonsburg campus.

Middle school students from the region will compete as individuals and teams in a Sprint Round, Target Round, Team Round, and Countdown Round. Last year 836 students participated in Kentucky chapter competitions and over 155 students advanced to compete at the state level. The state MathCounts event is set for March 24-25 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. The top four individuals and top coach proceed to the national finals.

MathCounts, a national enrichment, coaching, and competition program that promotes middle school mathematics achievement, is one of the country’s largest and most successful education partnerships. The program heightens student interest in mathematics by making match achievement challenging, exciting, and prestigious.

MathCounts participants, called Mathletes, at the Big Sandy event are competing for a four-year scholarship to Western Kentucky University, a four-year $1,000 scholarship to the University of Kentucky, and a $500 college scholarship. The state competition awards additional scholarships to the top Mathletes at the state level.

The top two teams and the top three individuals not on a winning team will advance from the regional competition to the state event in Bowling Green.

Ashlie Childers, PE, at Summit Engineering in Pikeville, is the coordinator of MathCounts for the Big Sandy Society of Professional Engineers. If you have questions or would like to assist as a volunteer or cover the event for a media organization, you may contact Childers at 606-432-1447, extension 306.