For the Record

Charges filed

Stacy Shelby, 40, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance – second degree, tampering with physical evidence.

Bethany Lowe, 20, assault – fourth degree.

Christopher Skeens, 35, assault – fourth degree, terroristic threatening – third degree, menacing, wanton endangerment -second degree, no tail lamps.

Crystal Hall, 31, public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Michel Ritchie, 31, possession of a controlled substance – third degree, controlled substance prescription not in original container.

Chris Tennant, 20, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting under $500.

Dennis Henson, ,40, flagrant nonsupport.

Christina Gayheart, 30, receiving stolen property under $500.

Travis Johnson, 38, burglary – second degree, assault – second degree.

Paulette Mueller, 50, operate motor vehicle under the influence, driving DUI on suspended license.

Michelle Carroll, 41, trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense, promoting contraband – first degree, promoting contraband- second degree, possession of a controlled substance.

Willis Lewis Jr., 44, flagrant nonsupport.

Patrick Wally, 35, engaging in organized crime, complicity to fraudulent use of a credit card, complicity for unlawful transaction with a minor.

Shawn Gayheart, 29, assault-fourth degree.

Kevin Johnson, 40, assault- fourth degree.

Bryan Osborne, 30, possession of a controlled substance-second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Cody Chaffins, 20, assault – fourth degree.

John Ellis, 57, assault – fourth degree.

Charles Halsey, 51, flagrant nonsupport.

Margaret Newsome, 45, public intoxication of a controlled substance.

John Ellis, 57, assault – fourth degree.

Cartney Conn, no age, criminal mischief – first degree.

Anthony Looney, 25, fugitive from another state.

Justin Runyon, fugitive from another state.

Marcelo Hernanadez, 26, Bail Jumping – first degree.

Russell Castle, 27, harassment – no physical contact.

David Stumbo, 30, alcohol intoxication in a public place – first and second offense.

Andrea Derossett, 42, criminal trespassing – third degree.

Christopher Moore, 43, alcohol intoxication in a public place- first and second offense.

Frank Rice, 28, alcohol intoxication in a public place – first and second offense.

Kenneth Fraley, 64, alcohol intoxication in a public place – first and second, disorderly conduct – second degree.

Capon Dunn, 38, harassing communications.

Jennifer Reffett, 45, public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Garrett Claire, 40, alcohol intoxication in a public place – first and second offense.

Shawn Henson, no age, trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense.

Complaints

Linda Mitchell vs. Terry Mitchell

TVD Broadband LLC vs. FMO Real Estate LLC.

Mona Lewis vs. Joseph Lewis

Amber Brown vs. Billy Anderson

Community Trust Bank vs. Janet Compton

Sheena Shepherd vs. Wesley Shepherd

Anna Ratliff vs. Wesley Shepherd

Anna Ratliff vs. Jason Slone

Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Emmitt Lawson

Deedra Hall vs. Teddy Spears