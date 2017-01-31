Scott Pruitt right choice for EPA, Kentucky

If the selection of his cabinet is any indication, then Donald Trump’s presidency is off to an extraordinarily successful start. The President’s selection of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency is a strong first step toward reining in the federal government’s excessive regulatory overreach. Pruitt, a Kentucky native, brings a wealth of real-world experience to a department in desperate need of it.

Leaders of major federal agencies have a responsibility to work with the states, not constantly fight against their interests. This has been the hallmark of the past eight years, as the Obama Administration put radical ideology over the needs of everyday Kentuckians. The costly rules that Obama’s EPA, including the Clean Power Plan, placed undue burdens on our state, killed middle-class jobs, and significantly harmed economic activity. Not to mention, these policies were implemented in an unconstitutional manner, as the checks and balances that define our federal system were ignored.

In addition to waging a lawless war against Kentucky’s signature coal industry, the past administration also pursued policies to cripple other low-cost energy sources, including oil and natural gas. Even if you agree with the substance of these policies, which have taken an axe to the working class, adopting these policies through the executive branch is unlawful. Scott Pruitt understands that lawmaking authority comes from the legislative branch, not the President or the EPA.

As chairman of the Kentucky House Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, I have experienced a front row seat to the downturn in the coal industry. President Obama and the Washington bureaucracy were clear about their intentions to bankrupt our low-cost energy economy, and they carried out their plans through executive actions. I have seen mines close down, processing plants shutter their doors, and heard stories of heartbreak from families who no longer have steady work. This is an ugly stain on the legacy of President Obama, as these harmful, anti-worker regulations had severe consequences for working families. I look forward to having an EPA chief who will fight for our needs, not the desires of the coastal elites.

As Attorney General, Pruitt was part of a courageous group that sued the EPA over its Clean Power Plan. I take him at his word, and look to his record, when he says that an EPA under his leadership will be both a responsible actor that promotes a clean climate, and an agency that understands the proper role of the executive branch. Often, we are presented with the false choice of either a healthy climate or a thriving, low-cost energy sector. In reality, we can take common sense steps to protect the environment, while also acknowledging that cheap energy production is essential – essential to attracting investment into our state, and essential to protecting the cheap electric rates that the coal industry provides for Kentuckians.

It is my sincere belief that Scott Pruitt is the right choice to lead the EPA. I look forward to partnering with him and the new administration to revive Kentucky’s coal industry, and I am excited to see a restoration of constitutional principles within the federal government. It’s about time that Kentucky had a collaborative partner in Washington, not an enemy. In his years of public service, Pruitt has proven himself to be a capable and responsible leader. The Senate should confirm his appointment immediately.

By Representative Jim Gooch, District 12

