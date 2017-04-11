UPIKE finishes third in national event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The University of Pikeville dance team wrapped up its trip to the National Dance Association Championships with a third-place finish in Hip-Hop Division III on Saturday afternoon at the Band Shell.

UPIKE was making its first appearance in the hip-hop finals after also finishing a program-best second in the NAIA Small-Team Performance on Friday.

Davenport (Mich.) won the hip-hop title, followed by Johnson County CC in second place and the Bears rounding out the top three.

The Bears came up one point short of second place and just two points shy of capturing their first national championship. This was the fourth straight season that UPIKE qualified for the national championships in Daytona Beach.

Prestonsburg native Jill Darby is in her fifth season as the head dance coach at UPIKE. Darby has led the program to new heights, qualifying for the National Dance Association Collegiate Dance Championships for the last four seasons. On the national stage, the Bears have also finished fourth overall in 2014, third in the Challenger’s Cup in 2015 and third overall in 2016.

Darby started her career in dance at the age of three and began teaching dance at 16 with Eastern Dance Association as the lead instructor and choreographer.

Darby studied dance at Louisburg (N.C.) College and spent her summers as the lead dancer at Jenny Wiley Theatre in Prestonsburg.

She left home to pursue her dance career in New York City where she lived for three years. There she danced with the XFL for the New York/New Jersey Hitmen. She also danced for a professional Lacrosse team, the New Jersey Storm.

She then moved to Florida to do choreography and dance at the Stage Door Theatre. Darby moved back to her hometown in Kentucky in 2006 and has worked with several local high school and elementary dance teams, winning numerous state and national championships.

Darby continues to guide Pikeville program