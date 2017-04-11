Local runners complete Athens Marathon

PRESTONSBURG – On Sunday, local runners Brent Graden (Prestonsburg), Jason Rice (Paintsville) and David Sellards (Paintsville) embarked on a weekend warrior trip to Athens, Ohio to compete in the 50th annual Athens Marathon. Each runner completed the event.

A full marathon is 26.2 miles and a half marathon is 13.1 miles. Graden completed the full marathon. It was his 20th marathon. Sellards completed the full marathon. It was the first full marathon of Sellards’ running career. Rice completed the half marathon. It was the 15th half marathon of Rice’s career.

“The Athens Marathon was a great host to a flat and fast course,” said Graden. “The course itself started in downtown Athens, Ohio, which is home to Ohio University. It is a beautiful campus. There had to be about 30,000 students there. From there, we ran onto the local bike path which ran along the river. Very scenic and very well-maintained. If you are looking for a PR (personal record for your fastest run), then I recommend this race.”

“Now listen …. there aren’t too many races that are faster than this one,” said Rice. “You could just about outrun a Labrador. I had a personal best 1 hour and 42 minutes on the half course.”

“I was glad to have completed my first full marathon,” said Sellards. “This was a dream come true. I was glad to do it with my running buddies.”

Graden is looking to complete full marathon number 21 later in the month at the Hall of Fame Marathon in Canton, Ohio.

