Morehead State Team Camp set for June 15-17

MOREHEAD – The Morehead State University men’s basketball program will host its 2017 Team Camp on June 15-17. Games will take place at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena and Wetherby Gym.

There will be five levels of play – 7th grade, 8th grade, freshmen, junior varsity and varsity with a single-elimination tournament on the last day of the camp.

Gyms, dorms and the cafeteria are all within walking distance of each other.

T-shirts will be provided for all campers and coaches.

Betsy Layne High School graduate Preston Spradlin is headed into his first season as head coach of the MSU men’s basketball team.

Spradlin was named the interim head coach of the MSU men’s basketball squad on December 15, 2016. Inheriting a 2-7 record nine games into the 2016-2017 season, Spradlin guided the Eagles to a 10-6 finish in the Ohio Valley Conference – the second-best mark in the league

Spradlin came to MSU in 2014 after five seasons at the University of Kentucky, where he spent three years as the assistant director of operations under head coach John Calipari. A native of Pikeville, Spradlin played four years of NAIA basketball at Alice Lloyd College.

Annually, high school teams and middle school teams from across several regions in Kentucky attend the MSU Team Camp.

For more information on the upcoming MSU-hosted team camp, contact Justin Chartrand at 937-674-8559 or [email protected]