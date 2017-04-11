All-A: Blackcats drop one-run game to Pikeville

ROBINSON CREEK – Pikeville held on to edge Prestonsburg 6-5 in the semifinals of the 15th Region All “A” Classic baseball tournament at Shelby Valley on Saturday.

With the win, Pikeville advanced to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship game.

Prestonsburg was eliminated from the regional small-school tournament with the loss.

Pikeville pitchers Christian Tackett and Grayson Harris split time on the mound, pitching four innings and three innings, respectively.

For Prestonsburg, Nick Caudill worked five innings on the mound and Reece Ison pitched one frame.

Pikeville managed to outhit the Blackcats 12-9.

Leading Pikeville at the plate, Andrew McNamee finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one double.

Tanner Thompson, Peyton Hamilton, Cade Byers and Nathan Brown added two hits apiece for Pikeville in the hard-fight victory.

Jordan Tucker provided two hits for Prestonsburg in the setback. Tucker was the only Blackcat to bang out multiple hits.

Reece Ison and Bailey Slone drove in two runs apiece on one hit each.

Scott Stapleton, Zion Echols, Wesley Hager, Bailey Slone, Seth Ramsey and Tanner Hicks chipped in one hit apiece for the Blackcats in the short effort.

In another game played in the 15th Region All “A” Classic baseball tournament on Saturday, host Shelby Valley doubled up Sheldon Clark 10-5.

Pikeville moved on to meet Shelby Valley in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship game on Monday.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

