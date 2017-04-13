Frasure receiving reps

MOREHEAD – Freshman Dalton Frasure is receiving reps at tight for the Morehead State University football team. The Eagles started spring practice in March.

Frasure was the 2015 Class 2A, District 8 Player of the Year for head coach Coach John DeRossett at Prestonsburg High School. He rushed for 4,489 yards and 66 touchdowns during his high school career. Frasure rushed for 1,614 yards as a junior and had 1,430 yards during his senior campaign.

The versatile Frasure amassed 1,162 career receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns through the air for the Blackcats.

Frasure played defense for the Blackcats during his final two prep seasons, registering 119 total tackles.

A four-time all-district and all-region selection, Frasure was named all-state three times. He was named to the 2016 Class of the Commonwealth Team and helped Prestonsburg win two regional titles.

The Eagles will take the field for MSU’s annual spring game, sponsored by Aramark, on Saturday, April 22.

More than 60 players from the 2016 Morehead State football squad are back for spring workouts. Several mid-year transfers from two-year or four-year schools are also participating in spring drills.

Morehead State is set to host in-state rival Kentucky Christian for its 2017 season opener on August 31.

The Eagles’ 2017 schedule will include additional games versus Liberty, Austin Peay, Dayton, Campbell, Butler, San Diego, Stetson, Valparaiso, Marist and Davidson. Morehead State competes in the tradition-rich Pioneer Football League (PFL). The PFL started in 1993 with Dayton winning the league’s first title.

Former Blackcat lining up at tight end for MSU

