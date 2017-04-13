Burchett, Mountaineers headed into Gold-Blue Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Prestonsburg High School graduate Michael Burchett is poised to coach in West Virginia University’s annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday. Burchett is an Offensive Graduate Assistant (Quarterbacks) on the WVU football staff.

The annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game is set to start at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday.

Burchett starred for Prestonsburg High School throughout his prep career. Prior to turning to coaching, Burchett was a quarterback for the West Virginia University football team.

The Gold-Blue Game will conclude WVU’s spring football drills. The defense will make up the blue team, while the offense, who will be wearing white jerseys, will be on the gold squad.

WVU concluded the 2016 season – its sixth campaign under head coach Dana Holgorsen and the 125th in school history – with a 10-3 record. Miami defeated the then-14th-ranked Mountaineers 31-14 in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida in late-December.

West Virginia finished 18th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, released after Clemson’s 35-31 victory over Alabama in the national championship game. It was the second top-20 finish for Holgorsen, who now owns a 46-31 record with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia is slated to kick off its 2017 season versus Virginia Teach in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, September 3.

Michael Burchett http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Michael_Burchett.jpg Michael Burchett

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.