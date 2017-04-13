Senior-led Blackcats defeat Phelps, 11-5

STONECREST – Behind the leadership of seniors Scott Stapleton and Wesley Hager, Prestonsburg pulled away to defeat visiting Phelps 11-5 at StoneCrest Park in an early-season high school baseball game on Monday.

Familiar foes, Prestonsburg and Phelps are longtime 15th Region rivals from different districts.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 9-4.

Phelps dropped to 6-4 with the loss.

Stapleton earned the win after pitching five innings for the Blackcats. In addition to Stapleton, Hager and Ben Welch worked one inning apiece for Prestonsburg in the non-district victory. The three Blackcats combined to limit Phelps to six hits.

Set to remain teammates on the next level, Stapleton and Hager have both signed with the Alice Lloyd College baseball program.

Providing an offensive lift the plate, Stapleton and Hager collected two hits apiece for the Blackcats. Hager drove in two runs while Stapleton added one RBI.

Both Hager and Dawson Hamilton legged out a triple for the Blackcats in the winning effort.

Bailey Slone added two runs batted in for Prestonsburg as the Blackcats returned to the win column following a loss to rival Pikeville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic.

Welch smacked a home run and Jordan Tucker, Ryne Slone and Tanner Hicks each singled for the Blackcats in the win.

Prestonsburg was set to host former 14th Region powerhouse Knott County Central in another home gamest StoneCrest on Thursday.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

