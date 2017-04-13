Bulldogs blank Wildcats to move on in All “A”

On Tuesday, the Hazard Bulldogs hosted the Buckhorn Wildcats in the opening round of the All “A” region tournament. The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Wildcats as they blanked their opponent in five innings 13-0.

After holding Buckhorn scoreless in the first inning, Hazard went to work in the bottom of the frame and put together a five run rally (5-0). The Bulldogs continued with their hot bats in the second inning, added seven more runs to their tally, and pushing their lead to 12-0.

Neither team scored in the third inning, and the 12-0 score remained on the board. Hazard picked up a single run in the fourth inning (13-0), and when Buckhorn could not find the plate in the fifth inning, the game was called.

James Shoptaw got the win on the mound (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts and 5 walks), Rudy Akemon finished the game (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts and 2 walks). Buckhorn pitching: Jacob Blank (1 inning, 5 hits, 5 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk), Daniel Hurley (1 inning, 6 hits, 7 runs, 0 strikeouts, and 1 walk), Matt Napier (2 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts and 3 walks).

Buckhorn (0) Shannon Blank 1 hit.

Hazard (13) Andy Baker 2 runs, Ryan Smith 2 runs, 3 hits and 3 RBI, Robert Shoptaw 1 run, Bailey Blair 1 run, Rudy Akemon 2 runs, 2 hits and 2 RBI, Devin Morris 2 runs, 1 hit (HR) and 2 RBI, Dalton Baker 2 hits and 1 RBI, Andrew Ford 1 run, James Shoptaw 2 hits and 2 RBI, Matt Williams 1 Run, Jarrett Napier 1 run and Trajon Campbell 1 run and 1 hit.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s James Shoptaw got the win in the Bulldogs’ All “A” opening round win over Buckhorn. Shoptaw gave up 0 run and 1 hit while striking out 5 in just 3 innings of work. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0001.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s James Shoptaw got the win in the Bulldogs’ All “A” opening round win over Buckhorn. Shoptaw gave up 0 run and 1 hit while striking out 5 in just 3 innings of work. Buckhorn’s Shannon Blank picked up the Wildcats only hit during a 13-0 loss to Hazard in the opening round of the All “A”. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0022.jpg Buckhorn’s Shannon Blank picked up the Wildcats only hit during a 13-0 loss to Hazard in the opening round of the All “A”. Hazard’s Devin Morris picked up a first pitch homerun during the opening round of the All “A”. Morris had 2 runs, 1 hit and 2 RBI in the 13-0 win. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0079.jpg Hazard’s Devin Morris picked up a first pitch homerun during the opening round of the All “A”. Morris had 2 runs, 1 hit and 2 RBI in the 13-0 win. Buckhorn’s Daniel Hurley took the mound in the second inning during the Wildcats’ opening round game of the All “A” with Hazard. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0156.jpg Buckhorn’s Daniel Hurley took the mound in the second inning during the Wildcats’ opening round game of the All “A” with Hazard. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0208.jpg