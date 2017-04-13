Davidson notches first win in All “A” win

On Monday, the Hazard Lady Bulldogs hosted the Buckhorn Lady Wildcats in the opening round of the All “A” region tournament. The Lady Bulldogs moved on in the tournament behind Cherise Davidson’s first win on the mound.

The Lady Bulldogs batted around, and more, in the first inning, taking a 10-0 lead. Neither team scored in the second inning, allowing the 10-0 score to stand.

Buckhorn used a walk, and a pair of errors to round the bases in the third inning (10-1). Hazard, however, erased the run, and added four more in the bottom of the inning (15-1).

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Lady Wildcats went back to work and put another run on the board. Again, Buckhorn would find the plate after a walk and series of errors (15-2). Hazard would not have to bat in the bottom of the frame, as the game was called.

Cherise Davidson notched her first win of the season (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts and 2 walks).

Buckhorn (2) Estes 1 run and Hill 1 run.

Hazard (15) Sparkman 1 hit and 3 runs, Campbell 2 runs, Collins 1 run and 1 hit, Begley 1 run, Davidson 1 run, Howard 1 run, Jones 1 run, Combs 1 run, Ritchie 1 run. (no name in the book or web: #15 1 run, and #8 1 run).

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Mattie Collins picks up a hit during the Lady Bulldogs 15-2 win over Buckhorn in the opening round of the All “A” region tournament. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0020.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Mattie Collins picks up a hit during the Lady Bulldogs 15-2 win over Buckhorn in the opening round of the All “A” region tournament. Hazard’s Cherise Davidson picked up the win in the Lady Bulldogs’ 15-2 win over Buckhorn in the opening round of the All “A” region. Davidson had 0 hits, 2 runs, 9 strikeouts and 2 walks in five innings of work. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0033.jpg Hazard’s Cherise Davidson picked up the win in the Lady Bulldogs’ 15-2 win over Buckhorn in the opening round of the All “A” region. Davidson had 0 hits, 2 runs, 9 strikeouts and 2 walks in five innings of work. Buckhorn’s Trista Hill makes the play at second and throws home on the play. The Lady Wildcats fell to Hazard 15-2 in the opening round of the All “A” region. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0056.jpg Buckhorn’s Trista Hill makes the play at second and throws home on the play. The Lady Wildcats fell to Hazard 15-2 in the opening round of the All “A” region. Buckhorn’s Kelly Estes comes home with a run for the Lady Wildcats in the opening round of the All “A” region. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0114.jpg Buckhorn’s Kelly Estes comes home with a run for the Lady Wildcats in the opening round of the All “A” region.