William G. Duke Golf Scramble slated for May 11

PRESTONSBURG – The Big Sandy College Educational Foundation, Inc. and Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) will host the annual William G. Duke Golf Scramble on Thursday, May 11 at the StoneCrest Golf Course.

This year’s event is presented by Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Hutch Auto Group, Berkeley Energy, Booth Energy, Kentucky Power, ICC Global Hosting and the Kentucky Coal Academy.

Teams ($400 for a four-person scramble format) and hole sponsors ($250) are currently being sought. Participants will have breakfast and lunch provided thanks to our food sponsors Tutor’s Biscuit World of Pikeville and Texas Roadhouse. Walter’s Auto Group is providing a 2017 Cadillac XT5 luxury package for a hole-in-one winner, and Appalachian Wireless is the outing’s awards sponsor.

“We could not do this without the generous support of our sponsors,” said Joshua Ball, director of strategic communications at BSCTC. “This year’s outing is stacking up to be one of the best, and you won’t golf for a better cause.”

This year’s proceeds will benefit the Big Sandy College Educational Foundation, Inc. The foundation plays a critical role in the progression of BSCTC and the success of its students. The foundation operates to support students, faculty and community endeavors by raising and managing funds, encouraging endowments and supporting college objectives.

To learn more about the Big Sandy College Educational Foundation, Inc. or this year’s William G. Duke Golf Scramble, contact Kelli Ayers at (606) 886-7358 or email [email protected]