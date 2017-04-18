UPIKE Spring Game scheduled for Wednesday

PIKEVILLE – Fresh off winning a share of its first Mid-South Conference East Division title, the University of Pikeville football team is ready to put on a show at the Hambley Athletic Complex again, hosting its annual spring game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fans are invited to show up an hour before kickoff for a Tailgate with the Bears, featuring free food and drinks under the bleachers starting at 6 p.m.

This year’s version of the spring game will feature a different format from the past as the Bears will split into two complete teams, a change from it being the offense versus the defense. The game will be scored as normal, but will have a 15-minute running clock for each quarter that will only be stopped in the final two minutes of each quarter.

Head coach Allan Holland Jr. led UPIKE to a 6-5 overall record and 5-1 mark in the MSC East in his third season at the helm. Holland has posted a winning season in the division in all three seasons as the head coach.

Prestonsburg High School graduate Thomas Spears is among the UPIKE football team’s top offensive linemen. A Dwale native, Spears is a redshirt freshman.

While the spring game will officially wrap up the 2016 season, the 2017 season’s schedule has already been released and can be viewed at UPIKEBears.com.

Thomas Spears http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Thomas_Spears.jpg Thomas Spears