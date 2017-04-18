Cline honored on Senior Day, Pikeville splits with Georgetown

PIKEVILLE – Senior day was made a little sweeter for the University of Pikeville softball team when it used four home runs to beat Georgetown 11-4 in the series finale on Saturday at Paul Butcher Field. The Bears had lost 6-3 in game one.

While Allen Central High School graduate Logan Cline, Lee Griffin, Kelsey Prater, Lindsay Floyd and former Bear Eady Beth Connally were honored during a senior-day ceremony before the game, they will still have one more weekday outing on their home field against Union at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Up next for UPIKE is a trip to Asbury at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Wilmore.

Georgetown 6, Pikeville 3: Jordan Gentry and Destiny Molden both hit RBI singles and Ashley Goines and Kitty Raymond both tallied doubles, but it wasn’t enough to get Pikeville past Georgetown (31-12, 14-7 MSC) in game one. Chaselyn Allgeier went 3 for 3 for Georgetown in the leadoff spot and Chelsae Osborn drove in two runs.

Hannah Thacker took the loss in the circle for UPIKE (15-27, 7-17 MSC) after allowing six runs on nine hits with a strikeout in seven innings. Audrey Dodd grabbed the win after scattering five hits for three runs with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, while Hannah Morton collected the save.

Georgetown grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Allgeier led off with a walk, moved to second on a groundout and eventually scored on Kara Howard’s single. While the Bears came up empty for the next three innings, the Tigers added to their lead with five runs in the third.

Osborn drove in two runs with a double, Howard added another RBI single, Sydney Goyette drove in one on a sacrifice bunt and Katie Young finished off the scoring with a one-run double.

The score stayed 6-0 until the sixth inning when the Bears manufactured a run by getting a leadoff walk from Lindsay Floyd, a double by Ashley Goines to move her to third and ending with Gentry smacking an RBI single to center.

Heading to the bottom of the seventh down 6-1, UPIKE made things interesting with Molden’s two-run single to center. The ball was bobbled in the outfield, allowing a second run to score. After a Tiger pitching change, Floyd tallied a single, but that was it for offense as a groundout and strikeout ended the rally.

Pikeville 11, Georgetown 4: Four home runs helped Pikeville past Georgetown in game two, starting with a grand slam by Prater in the third to make it 6-3 and a two-run shot by Raymond in the fourth to extend the lead to 8-4.

Hannah Skaggs moved to 5-6 with the win, throwing a complete game while allowing four runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts against three walks. Morton, the game-one closer, took the start for the Tigers and earned the loss after scattering six hits for six runs in the first 2 2/3 innings.

Raymond hit two home runs and Prater and Logan Cline hit one each. UPIKE outhit Georgetown 11-10 overall, including two hits each from Absher, Gentry, Raymond, Cline and Prater.

The Tigers had built a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a run-scoring single, a wild pitch and a run hustling home on a groundout. The Bears got two of the runs back in the bottom of the frame on a two-out bunt by Hannah Absher that led to two runs scoring on a wild throw by the catcher.

With UPIKE up 6-3 in the fourth, Georgetown cut the deficit to two with a two-out triple, but Raymond made the run not hurt as much with her blast to left field that put Pikeville in front 8-4 heading to the top of the fifth.

That’s where the score stayed until the bottom of the sixth when the Bears got hungry for some more home runs. Raymond struck again first with a ball that landed in nearly the same spot as the first to score two. Later in the inning with two outs, Cline hit a rocket over the fence to center to make it 11-4.

Georgetown tried to rally back in the seventh with a walk and single, but no runs were scored.

Allen Central High School graduate Logan Cline (left) was honored on the University of Pikeville softball team’s Senior Day. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_UPIKE_Senior_Day.jpg Allen Central High School graduate Logan Cline (left) was honored on the University of Pikeville softball team’s Senior Day.