Polson to lead Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps

SOMERSET – Former University of Kentucky point guard and four-time All-SEC Academic Team member Jarrod Polson will conduct the 2017 Operation Unite Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps.

A native of Wilmore, Polson set the Kentucky High School Athletic Association record for free throws attempted and made in a January 2009 game in which he tallied 50 points. As a senior, Polson helped lead West Jessamine High School to the second round of the Sweet 16 state tournament and was named First Team All-State. He finished his high-school career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,884 points.

Originally a walk-on at the University of Kentucky, the 6-foot-2 point guard quickly impressed Coach John Calapari, who gave him a full scholarship before his freshman year began. Although receiving only limited playing time during his first two seasons – which included a National Championship during the 2011-12 season – Polson proved himself in the 2012-13 season-opening game against Maryland. After being inserted for an ailing teammate, he logged 10-points, a key steal, and clutch free throws in the waning minutes of the game to solidify his spot in the rotation.

Over his four years at UK, Polson played in 94 games, scoring a total of 140 points with a .424 field goal percentage (.313 three-point percentage).

In the spring of 2014, the West Jessamine Colts retired Polson’s jersey – the first time that distinction had been awarded in school history.

Polson, who assisted with several camps in 2015 and 2016, replaces SHND founder Jeff Sheppard.

The schedule for the upcoming five free, regional Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps follows.

Thursday, June 8 – Lawrence County High School

Monday, June 12 – Pulaski County High School

Tuesday, June 13 – Letcher County Central High School

Thursday, June 15 – Menifee County High School

Tuesday, June 20 – Lee County High School