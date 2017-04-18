Blackcats outlast KCC, 11-10

STONECREST – Host Prestonsburg edged familiar foe Knott County Central 11-10 in a mid-season high school baseball game on Thursday.

Longtime rivals, Prestonsburg and Knott County Central hail from separate neighboring regions.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 10-4.

Knott County Central dropped to 7-5 with the loss.

Prestonsburg, under the direction of head coach Shawn Hager, plated 11 runs via nine hits. The Blackcats drew 10 walks in the winning effort.

Scott Stapleton paced Prestonsburg at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with one RBI.

Wesley Hager, Reese Ison, Zion Echols, Bailey Slone, Jordan Tucker and Ryne Slone added one hit apiece for the Blackcats in the win.

Ison drove in two runs for Prestonsburg in the victory. Wesley Hager, Echols, Tucker, Tanner Hicks and Nicholas County contributed one RBI apiece as the Blackcats prevailed.

Ison and Caudill split time on the mound, pitching four innings and three innings, respectively. The two Prestonsburg pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts.

Knott County Central lost despite outhitting Prestonsburg 13-9. The Patriots produced eight earned runs.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Knott County Central for a late-season high school baseball game on May 16. The Blackcats entered the week with additional regular-season games remaining versus East Ridge, Phelps, Allen Central, South Floyd, Sheldon Clark, Morgan County, Johnson Central, Powell County, Belfry, Green County, Madison Central, Pike County Central and Magoffin County.

By Steve LeMaster

