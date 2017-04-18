Highlands Jigsaw 5k set for April 29

PRESTONSBURG – Each year during Autism Awareness Month in April, Highlands hosts the Highlands Jigsaw 5k Run/Walk. The eighth annual fundraising event is set for Saturday, April 29, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. at the Prestonsburg City Stage parking lot. Last year, hundreds participated, racing through downtown Prestonsburg for a worthy cause. Also, many local businesses sponsored the event.

All proceeds from the race benefit scholarship opportunities for children attending Highlands Center for Autism. The Center was the first center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Program in the state of Kentucky and operates as a year-round day treatment center. The program has a low child-to-staff ratio (virtually 1:1) and each child’s program is tailored to their needs. Through sponsorships from The Highlands Foundation, many families are able to receive treatment that they otherwise would have been unable to afford.

To become a business sponsor of the race, contact Karen Sellers at (606) 886-7606. To register for the race online or download the race registration form, visit aptiming.com/jigsaw5k.