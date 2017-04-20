Kinzer opens 2017 season

ALLEN – The Kinzer Motorsports team unloaded its new Sweet-Bloomquist racecar for the first time in 2017 over the April 14-15 weekend in an in-state Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series doubleheader. On Friday night, at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, a $4,000 winner’s check was on the line in the season opener for the number 18 team. Veteran Late Model driver Brandon Kinzer, a Floyd County native, timed in fourth quickest in his group during the qualifying session prior to scoring a victory in his stacked consolation race. After starting the 40-lap feature event from the inside of the fourth row, Kinzer guessed wrong on tires for the caution-free affair and eventually wound up 13th in the final finishing order.

At Florence Speedway in Union on Saturday evening, a $5,000 top prize was up for grabs in the Easter weekend finale. Kinzer qualified ninth fastest in Group B during the time trial session at the undersized 1/2-mile speedplant and later grabbed the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race. The Lexington transplant then rolled off from the outside of the ninth row in the 50-lapper and was hovering just outside of the top 10 when he went down a lap to leader Brandon Overton. Kinzer subsequently retired from the wild race in the seventeenth position. Complete results from both weekend shows can be found online at www.southernnationalsseries.com.

Floyd County native competes in two in-state races