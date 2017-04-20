Bobcats drop game to visiting Shelby Valley

BETSY LAYNE – Betsy Layne was limited to a pair of runs as visiting Shelby Valley pulled away to win 10-2 in a mid-season high school baseball game on Friday (April 14).

Familiar foes, Betsy Layne and Shelby Valley are longtime 15th Region rivals.

With the loss, Betsy Layne slipped to 2-13.

Shelby Valley improved to 12-2 with the win.

Pitchers Grant Joyce and Jackson Wierwille split time on the mound for Shelby Valley, working five innings and two innings, respectively. Joyce registered six strikeouts while Wierwille fanned three Betsy Layne batters in the non-district contest.

The Wildcats made the most of their offensive opportunities throughout the mid-season high school baseball game game. Shelby Valley edged Betsy Layne 7-6 in the hits column. Jacob Beverly collected a game-high two hits to lead the Wildcats at the plate.

Ty Riddle, Gabriel Brown and Adam Johnson drove in two runs apiece for Shelby Valley in the impressive win.

Six different Betsy Layne batters delivered one hit apiece. Both Cole Bentley and Sam Boyd smacked a double for the host Bobcats.

Three pitchers – Cameron Kimbler, Kolby McGuire and Tyler Sanders – split time on the mound for Betsy Layne in the setback.

Shelby Valley completed a regular-season sweep. The Wildcats blanked the Bobcats 13-0 in an early-season matchup on March 23.

Shelby Valley and Betsy Layne will compete in different district tournaments in late-May.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

