PES captures county title

EASTERN – Prestonsburg Elementary School captured the Floyd County K-5 volleyball championship at Allen Central High School’s J.E. Campbell Arena on Tuesday.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Bobby Hackworth, defeated May Valley Elementary School in the county title match on the tradition-rich J.E. Campbell Arena hardwood.

Prestonsburg blanked John M. Stumbo 2-0 (18-10. 18-4) in the first match of the tournament.

Then, later on the tournament’s opening night, Prestonsburg defeated Duff 2-1 (18-8, 17-19, 15-13).

The Blackcats shut out McDowell 2-0 (18-15, 18-19) in the semifinals.

Prestonsburg topped May Valley 2-0 (18-15, 18-9) in the championship match.

The Blackcat volleyball team thrived throughout the postseason, finishing strong.

“These girls finished the regular-season at 9-6 but were playing their best at the end of the season,” Prestonsburg Coach Bobby Hackworth confided. “I am so proud of these girls. They came a long way from the beginning of the season. Not a lot of these players had A Team experience but they worked hard and were focused to become a better team. One thing about these girls is that they never played selfish during the season. They are a close-knit team that wanted to win and cared about each other.”

Coach Bobby Hackworth celebrated Prestonsburg's county championship-clinching victory. Prestonsburg was crowned the Floyd County K-5 volleyball champion on Tuesday. The Prestonsburg Elementary School volleyball team captured the K-5 Floyd County Championship.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

