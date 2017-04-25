ACMS sweeps Floyd County volleyball titles

BETSY LAYNE – The Allen Central Middle School School volleyball program completed a sweep over the weekend, capturing Floyd County C-, B- and A-team titles at the Dome.

ACMS triumphed on all three levels after the Allen Central High School volleyball team remained on top in the 15th Region earlier in the schoolyear.

ACMS was under the direction of head coach Darlene Moore, who also guided ACHS to 15th Region All “A” Classic, 58th District, Floyd County Conference and 15th Region championships. Moore was named Floyd County coach of the year on both the high school and middle school levels.

Allen Central Middle School is set to say goodbye to three graduates – eighth-graders Alivia Stumbo, Belle Little and Carly Lafferty, each of whom plans to attend Floyd Central High School and play volleyball for the first-year Jaguars later in the year.

The Allen Central Middle School volleyball program remains on top in Floyd County. The Rebels swept Floyd County titles on Saturday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ACMS_Volleyball-1-1.jpg The Allen Central Middle School volleyball program remains on top in Floyd County. The Rebels swept Floyd County titles on Saturday. Tradition-rich Allen Central Middle School ranks as one of the area’s best middle school volleyball programs. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ACMS_Volleyball-2-1.jpg Tradition-rich Allen Central Middle School ranks as one of the area’s best middle school volleyball programs.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

