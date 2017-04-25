Prestonsburg doubles up Allen Central, 6-3

DRIFT – Prestonsburg doubled up host Allen Central 6-3 in a 58th District/Floyd County Conference baseball game at Drift Field on Thursday.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Shawn Hager, plated six runs via 11 hits.

Scott Stapleton, Ben Welch and Wesley Hager led Prestonsburg offensively, delivering two hits apiece in the district/conference win.

Ryne Slone, Jordan Tucker, Nicholas Rowe, Reece Ison and Tanner Hicks contributed one hit apiece for the Blackcats.

Rowe provided two RBIs for Prestonsburg in its fourth straight win.

Stapleton, Tucker and Ison drove in one run apiece as Prestonsburg prevailed.

Hager and Rowe provided extra-base hits for the Blackcats. Both Hager and Rowe drilled a double in the win.

Ison and Tucker split time on the mound for Prestonsburg, pitching five innings and two innings, respectively. In a strong outing, Ison recorded a game-high 12 strikeouts.

Prestonsburg remained in the win column one day later, defeating Allen Central 11-2 at StoneCrest on Friday.

More on Prestonsburg’s latest win over Allen Central follows.

Prestonsburg 11, Allen Central 2: Nicholas Caudill tossed a two-hitter and Scott Stapleton drove in three runs to lead Prestonsburg past visiting Allen Central 11-2 in a 58th District/Floyd County Conference baseball game at StoneCrest on Friday.

Caudill, who pitched a complete game, registered six strikeouts as he recorded the win.

Stapleton, Bailey Slone, Ryne Slone and Reece Ison provided two hits apiece for the Blackcats in the victory.

Jordan Tucker and Nicholas Rowe added one hit apiece in Prestonsburg’s triumph. Rowe drove in two runs for the Blackcats.

Prestonsburg scored 11 runs via 10 hits in the district/conference matchup.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.