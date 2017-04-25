ACHS duo qualifies for state fishing tournament

MOREHEAD – Allen Central High School will be well-represented during the 2017 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Bass Fishing State Tournament. The Allen Central duo of Cameron Crider and Zach Rose excelled over the weekend, placing sixth in the Region 4 Bass Fishing Tournament on Cave Run Lake on Saturday.

The Allen Central duo’s total weigh-in was 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

In addition to his team’s sixth place finish, Crider reeled in the tournament’s largest bass with a catch of 4.5 pounds. Crider ranks as one of the area’s top young fishermen.

The regional tournament featured 79 boats and 158 anglers.

The KHSAA Bass Fishing State Tournament is scheduled for May 12-13 on Kentucky Lake in Gilbertsville. High school anglers from throughout the state will compete in the Kentucky Lake-hosted state tournament.

The Allen Central duo of Cameron Crider and Zach Rose finished sixth in the region bass fishing tournament and qualified for the state tournament. The Allen Central High School bass fishing team is pictured.

Crider reels in largest bass during regional event

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

