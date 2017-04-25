Kentucky All-Star Basketball rosters announced

Staff Report

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Basketball Classic, which annually matches top Kentucky high school basketball players against the best from Indiana, is set for Sunday, June 11. The girls’ game will begin at 2 p.m. with the boys game immediately afterwards. Both games will be played at Frankfort Convention Center in Frankfort. Both Kentucky rosters (boys and girls) were released on Tuesday.

Since 1940, the Classic has created an intense rivalry between the two historically basketball-rich states.

As an annual fundraiser, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation is once again proud to host the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Basketball Classic. This event has a history of featuring some of the very best players in the state; many of whom that have gone on to become outstanding collegiate and NBA players.

The teams are comprised of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball recipients, both wearing the number 1 jersey and players who were selected during tryouts to represent Kentucky in the challenge to beat Indiana.

The 2017 Kentucky Boys’ All-Stars are: Mr. Basketball – Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar; James Baker, Meade County; DeAndre “Pedro” Bradshaw, Russellville; Peyton Broughton, North Laurel; Lukas Burkman, Trinity; Timmy Dalton, Lawrence County; Kel Livers, Bardstown; Sean McNeil, Cooper; Jake Ohmer, Scott; Clivonte Patterson, Ballard; Terry Taylor, Bowling Green; Chris Vogt, Graves County; Trace Young, North Hardin (Alternate).

Head Coach: Rodney Woods, Wayne County.

Assistant Coach: Scott Chalk, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Coach: James Boo Brewer, Bardstown.

Coach: Jack Baker, Wayne County.

Administrative Assistant: Landry Woods, Scott County.

The 2017 Kentucky Girls’ All-Stars are: Miss Basketball – Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East; Jordan Brock, Harlan; Kaylee Clifford, Trimble County; Mackenzie Coleman, Metcalfe County; Rebecca Cook, Franklin County; Tonysha Curry, DuPont Manual; Tasia Jeffries, Butler; Kristen Mayo, East Carter; Jaelynn Penn, Butler; Princess Stewart, Franklin County; Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown; Breia Torrens, Butler.

Head Coach: Larry Just, Butler.

Assistant Coach: Joey Thacker, Franklin County.

Coach: Hager Easterling, East Carter.

Coach Amy Siegel, Assumption.