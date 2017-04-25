Holbrook named coach of the year

PIKEVILLE – Justin Holbrook was named the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year after guiding South Floyd to its third straight 58th District championship. Holbrook was announced as the coach of the year during the 15th Region Coaches Association Banquet at the University of Pikeville on Sunday.

“It’s an honor to be named 15th Region Coaches Association Coach of the Year,” Holbrook said, following the coaches association’s annual banquet. “To be voted by your peers as coach of the year is truly a blessing. It’s a collective effort from the coaching staff, players, parents and community. This is a great award with so many great coaches in the 15th Region. It means a lot to go out on top this way in the last year as South Floyd.”

Prior to turning to coaching, Holbrook played basketball for South Floyd. He was an assistant coach before taking over as head coach of the Raiders.

Under Holbrook’s direction, South Floyd concluded the 2016-17 season 21-13. After capturing the 58th District title, South Floyd reached the semifinals of the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament. Eventual champion Pikeville topped South Floyd 82-75 in the region tournament’s semifinals.

Lawrence County standout Timmy Dalton, the nation’s leading scorer, was named the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. Dalton continues to earn numerous honors after his senior season with the Bulldogs. Over the weekend, Dalton attended tryouts for the Kentucky All-Star team.

Paintsville’s Les Trimble was named the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.

Lady Tiger Presley Chirico was named the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Justin Holbrook, pictured after guiding South Floyd to a 58th District championship in February, was named the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year on Sunday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Justin_Holbrook-1.jpg Justin Holbrook, pictured after guiding South Floyd to a 58th District championship in February, was named the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year on Sunday. Justin Holbrook ranks as one of the state’s top young boys’ high school basketball coaches. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Justin_Holbrook-2.jpg Justin Holbrook ranks as one of the state’s top young boys’ high school basketball coaches.

South Floyd head coach earns honor following stellar season

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.