58th District Baseball: Blackcats sweep Raiders

PRESTONSBURG – Host Prestonsburg swept South Floyd in a 58th District baseball doubleheader on Monday, winning 11-1 in five innings and 9-2.

More on each Prestonsburg-South Floyd baseball game follows.

Prestonsburg 11, South Floyd 1 (5 innings): Behind a three-hitter from senior pitcher Wesley Hager, Prestonsburg pulled away to beat visiting South Floyd 11-1 in five innings in one game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Hager, a three-sport star for Prestonsburg, registered 11 strikeouts.

Leading the Blackcats offensively, Scott Stapleton and Bailey Slone delivered two hits and three RBIs.

Aiding the Prestonsburg offensive attack, Ryne Slone and Nicholas Rowe also added two hits apiece.

Hager, Ben Welch and Zion Echols chipped in one hit apiece for the Blackcats in the convincing victory. Welch drove in two runs as Prestonsburg triumphed.

Stapleton, Bailey Slone and Welch all doubled for the Blackcats.

Prestonsburg 9, South Floyd 2: Prestonsburg topped visiting South Floyd 9-2 in a game played as part of a 58th District baseball doubleheader on Monday.

Three Prestonsburg pitchers – Zion Echols, Bailey Slone and Ryne Slone – split duties on the mound. Echols, who worked a team-high three innings, racked up eight strikeouts.

The Blackcats plated nine runs on eight hits, none of which covered extra bases.

Slone led a balanced Prestonsburg offensive effort, banging out two hits.

Bailey Slone added one hit and two RBIs for the Blackcats in the win.

In addition to Slone, Seth Ramsey, Scott Stapleton, Ben Welch, Andrew Hale and Dawson Hamilton provided one hit apiece for homestanding Prestonsburg.

Welch and Wesley Hager drove in one run apiece for the Blackcats.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

