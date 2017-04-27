Frasure delivers in MSU Spring Game

MOERHEAD – Prestonsburg High School graduate Dalton Frasure hauled in 50 receiving yards and provided blocking during the Morehead State University football program’s spring game on Saturday.

The MSU offense scored four touchdowns – three through the air and one rushing. The Eagles conducted 14 on-field sessions as part of their latest spring season.

Frasure is a freshman for the Eagles. He did not appear in any games for the MSU football team during the 2016 season.

Frasure ranks as one of the top football players in Prestonsburg High School history. He was the 2015 Class 2A, District 8 Player of the Year for Prestonsburg High School head coach John DeRossett.

Frasure rushed for 4,489 yards and 66 touchdowns during his high school career. He rushed for 1,614 yards as a junior and amassed 1,430 rushing yards as a senior.

Frasure compiled 1,162 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns through the air during his high school career.

A versatile player, Frasure played on defense as a junior and senior at Prestonsburg, amassing 119 total tackles.

Frasure was honored throughout his prep football career. He was a four-time all-district and all-region selection. Frasure was named all-state three times. He was named to the 2016 Class of the Commonwealth Team. Earlier in his football career, Frasure helped Prestonsburg High School win two region titles.

Prestonsburg High School graduate Dalton Frasure is an emerging player for the Morehead State University football program. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Dalton_Frasure-1.jpg Prestonsburg High School graduate Dalton Frasure is an emerging player for the Morehead State University football program.

PHS graduate hauls in 50 receiving yards

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.