Sheriff’s department to host charity golf scramble May 20

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt has announced his department’s second annual sheriff-sponsored charity golf scramble. Hunt has confirmed the charity recipient is again Floyd County Operation School Shoes. Last year, the local organization provided shoes to over 600 Floyd County students.

The golf scramble is set for Saturday, May 20 at Paul Hunt Thompson Golf Course in Allen. The scramble will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. To enter a team, sponsor a hole or make a donation, contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 886-8965.

Prestonsburg Little League Fishing Tournament slated for Saturday, May 13: Prestonsburg Little League will host its biggest fundraiser of the year, a fishing tournament, Saturday, May 13.

The Prestonsburg Little League Fishing Tournament is set for 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 on Dewey Lake in Prestonsburg.

The cost is $100 per boat, $10 per big fish.

The first-place prize is $1,200, guaranteed.

Blast-off and weigh-in will be located in the swimming pool hollow.

Registration will begin at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Prestonsburg Little League.

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Golf Scramble scheduled for May 12: The Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Golf Scramble is scheduled for Friday, May 12 at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg. The event is to support MCCC Summer Camps for youth in Floyd, Pike, Martin, Johnson, Magoffin and Lawrence counties.

The cost for a scramble team is $200.

A hole sponsorship is $100.

Events will include Longest Drive, Closest To Hole and Hole in 1.

Mulligans will be available at registration.

For more information on the MCCC Golf Scramble, call Donnie Ray at 886-4419 0r 606-791-0195, or Jessica Franklin at 606-367-7654.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.