Elk hunt drawing deadline extended to Wednesday

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is extending the deadline to apply for a 2017 Kentucky elk hunt due to unexpected technical problems with the state-run computer network that processes applications. The deadline to apply for Kentucky’s elk hunts will now close at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern time) Wednesday.

Kentucky’s online application system shut down at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, April 30. It remained shut down past the midnight deadline for the elk drawing. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials extended the deadline for those who were unable to apply in the waning hours of the application period.

Those who applied prior to the network shutdown were not affected.

The application period normally ends at midnight, April 30. However, state regulation allows for this period to be extended if technical difficulties prevent applications from being accepted.

Hunters may apply only online at the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website – fw.ky.gov. Those who previously applied for an elk hunt may confirm their application by checking the “My Profile” page on the website.

The elk lottery drawing for an elk permit is open to residents and non-residents.