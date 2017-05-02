Graden completes 21st marathon in Canton, Ohio

PRESTONSBURG – On Sunday, local athlete Brent Graden completed the Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon in Canton, Ohio. This was Graden’s 21st marathon overall and his second in the last three weeks.

“It was great to get back out there and do it again” said Graden. “It’s my passion to run and to get out there and show people how fun and how beneficial running can truly be. Not only is it a great sport with great running friends but it is also a great way to refine your body, your spirit and your purpose in life. If you can complete a monumental task like this, then you can accomplish anything in life that your put your mind to.”

The course finished and started in the downtown art district in Canton, Ohio. Each participant also gained free entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I’m a big Chicago Bears fan, so this was actually the perfect race for me” added Graden. “I took the self-guided tour and saw some incredible sights. The Hall of Fame is currently constructing a new stadium adjacent to the museum and will host the annual NFL Hall of Fame game among other events. It is a state of the art venue. The Hall itself has all the history you could possibly think of. I was one inch away from the Superbowl Trophy. I even ran into Hall of Fame great Paul Warfield while I was there. He was a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins in the 70s.

“Overall the race was great. There was about 6,000 runners (both half-marathoners and full-marathoners). It was definitely a hot day (almost 90 degrees) but well worth the drive and well worth the run. I hope people take up the sport of running for any number of reasons like losing weight, eating healthy, setting goals and accomplishing them, buying shoes or just to meet new people and places. Runners throughout the world are some of the best people out there. So get out there and see what you can do!”

Graden’s next races consist of triathlons during the summer. He has four events lined up – a sprint triathlon (.25-mile swim/9-mile bike /3.1-mile run) in May, an Olympic triathlon (.50 mile swim/ 26-mile bike/6.2 mile run) in June, the Ohio 70.3-mile IRONMAN (1.2/56/13.1) and the LOUISVILLE 140.6 mile (2.4/112/26.2).

