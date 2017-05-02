Harlow wins state titles

MOREHEAD – Floyd County is home to another state champion. Katie Harlow competed in the USTA (United States Trampoline and Tumbling Association) state competition in Morehead on Sunday, winning both the trampoline and double-mini events. She also won both overall high points in each event as she claimed state titles.

Harlow faced 79 competitors during the state event. She was also recognized for making the Kentucky All-Star team. The Kentucky All-Star team consists of individuals having the highest score in their division for the entire season, which began in November.

Harlow is a member of the gymnastics team at Studios Unlimited, under the direction of head coach Vernetta Cole. She will go on to compete at the national competition in Madison, Wisconsin in June. Harlow attends Prestonsburg Elementary School where she is a third grader.

