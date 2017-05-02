Spurrier Jr. visits Floyd County during Topper Takeover

PRESTONSBURG – Members of the Western Kentucky University football program’s coaching staff were out in full force last week, visiting high schools with gridiron teams across the state. Locally, WKU Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Coach Steve Spurrier Jr. visited high schools in Floyd County.

The son of legendary football coach Steve Spurrier, Spurrier Jr. serves as WKU’s assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach after a one-year stint with Oklahoma where he worked in an off-field role as a recruiting and offensive specialist, particularly with offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, whose offense ranked third nationally in 2016, averaging over 550 yards and 44 points per game. Spurrier’s work at Oklahoma also included time with quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Dede Westbrook, both finalists for the 2016 Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Spurrier Jr.’s collegiate coaching career boasts 15 postseason bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, as well as five conference championships (three SEC and two Big 12) and two national championships (Oklahoma, 2000; Florida, 1996).

“Steve Spurrier Jr. is really nice guy,” Prestonsburg Coach John DeRossett, who had an opportunity to spend time with the WKU assistant head coach on Wednesday, commented. “It was great to see WKU out visiting all schools in Kentucky and building a great rapport with the state’s high schools. WKU had several players get drafted in the recent NFL Draft. Coach Spurrier came in from Oklahoma and has a great resume of experience and being the son of the ‘Old Ball Coach’ from Florida, I would say doesn’t hurt in recruiting and contacts.”

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

