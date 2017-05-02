Blackcats split doubleheader with Hazard

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg split a non-district high school baseball doubleheader with Hazard at StoneCrest on Thursday.

The Blackcats managed to edge the Bulldogs 3-2 in one game.

In another game, Hazard pulled away to win 4-1 over Prestonsburg.

Both Prestonsburg and Hazard are former region champions.

More on each Prestonsburg-Hazard baseball matchup follows.

Prestonsburg 3, Hazard 2: Prestonsburg managed to edge visiting Hazard 3-2 in a game played as part of a high school baseball doubleheader on Thursday.

Veteran pitcher Reece Ison earned the win, limiting Hazard to two hits and registering nine strikeouts.

Jordan Tucker, Wesley Hager and Bailey Slone scored one run apiece for the Blackcats in the hard-fought win.

Slone, Nick Rowe and Tanner Hicks delivered one hit each for the Blackcats.

Hazard 4, Prestonsburg 1: Host Prestonsburg failed to take advantage of its offensive opportunities as Hazard eventually pulled away to win 4-1 in another game played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Prestonsburg pitcher Nick Caudill was stuck with the loss.

The Blackcats banged out five hits in the setback. Scott Stapleton provided a pair of hits for the Blackcats in the short effort

Bailey Slone, Ryne Slone and Nick Rowe added one hit for the Blackcats in the setback. Rowe drove in Prestonsburg’s lone run on an RBI double.

Prestonsburg topped 15th Region foe Sheldon Clark 17-4 in six innings on Friday. Individual statistics from the Prestonsburg-Sheldon Clark baseball game were unavailable at press time.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

