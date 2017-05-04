Stapleton leads Blackcats to win over Sheldon Clark

INEZ – Senior Scott Stapleton delivered three hits and drove in three runs while working three innings on the mound as visiting Prestonsburg topped Sheldon Clark 17-4 in six innings in a high school baseball game in neighboring Martin County on Friday (April 28).

The Blackcats won an inning early, thanks to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule.

Familiar foes, Prestonsburg and Sheldon Clark are non-district rivals.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 17-5.

Sheldon Clark slipped to 7-13 with the loss.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Shawn Hager, excelled at the plate throughout the early-May matchup.

Stapleton, who ranks as one of the 15th Region’s top baseball players, finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Bailey Slone was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Blackcats.

Two other productive batters, Ryne Slone and Tanner Hicks, contributed two hits of their own for Prestonsburg in the win. Ryne Slone legged out a triple for the offensive-heavy Blackcats.

Ben Welch, one of six Prestonsburg players to bang out one hit, smacked a double.

Prestonsburg plated 17 runs via 15 hits.

Jordan Tucker and Wesley Hager also pitched for Prestonsburg in the convincing victory.

The three Prestonsburg pitchers combined to limit Sheldon Clark to five hits. Coltyn Borders connected on a double for the Cardinals.

Four different Sheldon Clark pitchers worked in the non-district affair. Braxton McGinnis pitched 4.1 innings for the Cardinals.

Both Prestonsburg and Sheldon Clark will compete in district tournaments in less than three weeks.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

