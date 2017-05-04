Bentley pitches two-hitter, Bobcats blank ER, 18-0

ALLEN – Betsy Layne halted a five-game losing skid on Friday, blanking visiting East Ridge 18-0 in five innings in a non-district high school baseball game.

The Bobcats won via the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule.

Betsy Layne earned the win behind a stellar pitching performance. Bobcat pitcher Zach Bentley tossed a two-hitter, registering nine strikeouts.

With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 3-16.

East Ridge dropped to 1-11 with the loss.

Betsy Layne moved ahead early and never faltered. East Ridge pitchers struggled to limit the hard-hitting Bobcats throughout the non-district game.

The Bobcats plated 18 runs via 13 hits.

Steven Boyd provided three hits apiece for Betsy Layne in the dominant performance. Bentley, Brady Robinson and Jordan Frazier added two hits apiece for the Bobcats.

Robinson, Tyler Sanders, Chase Hamilton and Cameron Kimbler contributed one double apiece for Betsy Layne in the triumph.

Michael Baldridge pitched three innings for East Ridge in the setback.

Betsy Layne and East Ridge are 15th Region rivals from neighboring districts. Each team will enter the postseason later in the month.

The Bobcats’ recent five-game losing skid consisted of losses to Prior to notching the win over East Ridge, Betsy Layne hadn’t been in the win column since shutting out South Floyd 10-0 in a 58th District/Floyd County Conference baseball game on April 11.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

