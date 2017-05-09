Prestonsburg trio adds depth to UPIKE archery recruiting class

PIKEVILLE – Andrew Blackburn, Chris Little and Nathaniel Rankin of Prestonsburg High School have all signed with the University of Pikeville archery team, UPIKE head coach Jon Woods announced early last week.

The group is the third trio to hold a joint signing with the Bears, joining signees from Pikeville High School and Corbin High School.

UPIKE announced the addition of archery to its varsity sports offerings earlier this year and will have its first full season of competition in 2017-18.

Blackburn has been shooting for Prestonsburg teams since he was in the sixth grade, winning a regional championship last season with a score of 295. Initially a soccer player, Blackburn has since put his efforts into only archery, collecting multiple first and second place medals. He also recently joined the Science Olympiad where he finished third in the region.

Little has been named the top male archer in three tournaments this past season and currently holds the title of NASP 13th Regional Champion. While attending the Floyd Area Technical Center as a junior and senior, he earned a basic welding certification and has placed second in welding competitions both years. Little lists his hobbies as shooting his bow, playing music, truck modification and welding.

Rankin has posted a high score of 281 while shooting for Prestonsburg at the 2017 district tournament. After advancing to the NASP regional competition, Rankin collected a fifth-place finish as an individual. He too started competing in the sixth grade after initially wanting to try a sport he had never done before and archery fit the bill.

Rankin quickly fell in love with the sport, admitting it’s hard to think of life without it now. But even after seven years he feels like his journey has just started.

Prestonsburg High School teammates Andrew Blackburn, Chris Little and Nathaniel Rankin signed with the University of Pikeville archery program during a ceremony held recently. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Blackcat-Archery.jpg Prestonsburg High School teammates Andrew Blackburn, Chris Little and Nathaniel Rankin signed with the University of Pikeville archery program during a ceremony held recently.