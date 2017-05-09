Upstart UPIKE Archery adds four signees

PIKEVILLE – University of Pikeville archery coach Jon Woods added four signees to his 2017 recruiting class on Thursday, including Diana Cox from Webster County, Baylee Eastwood from Hopkins County Central, Cassandra Marvin out of East Jessamine and Zach Mollett from Sheldon Clark.

The four signees will be a part of UPIKE’s first archery team after the sport was added to the list of varsity programs earlier this year. 2017-18 will be the first season of competition for the Bears.

Cox started archery in the fifth grade before joining the archery team at Webster County as a sophomore. Cox has collected over 40 awards in archery and the highest score she has recorded is a 297. An avid video game fan, she plans to major in art with future goals to work in game design.

Eastwood started archery as a freshman in order to have something to do outside of volleyball season. But she fell in love with the sport and has stuck with it since. She shot 277 in 2016 to take third place at the Wildcat Shootout and posted a 274 this past season to finish fifth at the Cardinal Classic in Madisonville. She would like to eventually work in special education, but would also like to incorporate animals into her career as they have a special place in her heart.

Marvin placed in three regional competitions as a high school archer after picking up the sport in the fourth grade during an overnight 4H camp. She continued to shoot in middle and high school and has been inspired to become a coach one day by her own coach Eric Sowers. Her future plans include working in pharmacology.

Mollett started his career in archery during the eighth grade in an after-school program using the genesis bow. He later went on to shoot both compound and recurve. He has shot in many different local competitions in three divisions, including indoor, outdoor and 3D. Mollett joined the Archery Shooters Association in high school and has participated in multiple national events, including placing second in the ASA Team Shoot in Newberry, Fla.