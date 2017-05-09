Echols signs with Tranyslvania

PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg High School senior Zion Echols made his college choice official on Thursday morning, signing with the Transylvania University baseball program.

Echols is one of the 15th Region’s top baseball players. He has produced at the plate and in the field for Prestonsburg throughout the Blackcats’ current campaign.

Echols has helped to lead Prestonsburg to an 18-6 overall record and a 6-0 58th District record thus far in the 2017 high school baseball season.

The Transylvania University signee had originally committed to play baseball at Alice Lloyd College, where several of his Prestonsburg High School teammates are headed. Prior to signing with Transylvania University, Echols considered additional offers from in-state programs Union College, University of Pikeville and Kentucky Wesleyan College. The Prestonsburg standout’s college decision was hard and he considered all offers. He’ll get settled in at Transylvania University in Lexington prior to the start of the 2017-18 schoolyear.

In addition to thriving on the baseball diamond, Echols is a leader in the classroom. Echols is a member of the National Honor Society and graduated with high honors.

At press time, Transylvania was 13-24 overall and 8-16 in the Heartland Conference. The Pioneers compete in the Heartland Conference, along with Earlham, Manchester, Mount St. Joseph, Rose-Hulman, Franklin, Defiance, Bluffton, Hanover and Anderson.

Echols and the rest of the Blackcats will compete in the 58th District Baseball Tournament later in the month. Prestonsburg is favored to capture the 2017 58th District championship.

Blackcat to play college baseball

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

