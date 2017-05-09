Blackcats excel in ER weight meet

LICK CREEK – The Prestonsburg High School football team excelled at another weightlifting meet over the weekend. Two of the top three lifters in a weightlifting meet held at East Ridge High School on Saturday hailed from Prestonsburg.

“We had another good lifting meet with most getting new maxes and several class winners at East Ridge on Saturday,” Prestonsburg Coach John DeRossett said. “It is a direct reflection of the commitment from our players and staff to improving strength and overall athletic ability. We had three class winners, a runner-up and two of the three top overall lifters at the meet. The best part was celebrating at Buffalo Wild Wings after the meet. We had one player eat 45 wings but a coach still won the wing eating contest with a total of 50. These guys are a fun bunch to coach and be around everyday.”

Running back Ethan Varney was among the Blackcats who led the way during the East Ridge-hosted weightlifting meet.

“We’ve got a bunch of committed guys,” DeRossett added. “Ethan Varney for example set a new record for his class with a bench of over 300 pounds. That’s amazing for his body weight.”

Varney will enter the 2017 high school football season as one of the state’s top running backs.

The Blackcats are already back at work. Members of the Prestonsburg football team returned to the weight room earlier in the week.

Prestonsburg was among the top teams at the East Ridge-h0sted weightlifting meet held on Saturday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Weightlifting-1.jpg Prestonsburg was among the top teams at the East Ridge-h0sted weightlifting meet held on Saturday. Blackcat lifters continue to excel as they prepare for the 2017 football season. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Weightlifting-2.jpg Blackcat lifters continue to excel as they prepare for the 2017 football season. Prestonsburg High School football players celebrated their latest weightlifting successes at Buffalo Wild Wings in Pikeville on Saturday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Weightlifting-3.jpg Prestonsburg High School football players celebrated their latest weightlifting successes at Buffalo Wild Wings in Pikeville on Saturday.

Two of meet’s top three lifters hail from Prestonsburg

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

