Old Eastern Kentucky Dirt Track Racing


Longtime driver Paul Harris (10) competed in Isom in 1982. Turn to The Floyd County Times’ future editions for racing images from the past courtesy of the Old Eastern Kentucky Dirt Track Racing Page on Facebook. Morgan Sizemore operates the page, which features photos from the collection of his uncle, Bobby Sizemore.


Paul H. Salyer (88) was set to race at the Martin Racetrack during the 1968 season.


The Allen and Greer car (96) took to the track in a race during the 1967 season.


The HB Ranier Racing car from the 1967 season is pictured.


