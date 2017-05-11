Spradlin to host first camp

MOREHEAD – The Morehead State University men’s basketball program will hold the 2017 Preston Spradlin Basketball Camp June 12-14. The camp will take place at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena.

The morning session, scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-noon, will be open to girls and boys entering Kindergarten-fifth grade. The afternoon session, 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m., will be open to girls and boys entering sixth grade-2th grade.

Cost for each session is $75.

The camp will include instruction from current Morehead State players and coaches. Each player will receive a Morehead State Basketball T-shirt and be able to attend autograph sessions.

Betsy Layne High School graduate Preston Spradlin is set to enter his first full season as the head coach of the Morehead State men’s basketball team. Spradlin spent the majority of the 2016-17 season as interim head coach. He is in his fourth season overall with the Morehead State men’s basketball program and his ninth year working with a Division I program.

On March 16, Spradlin was named the 14th men’s basketball head coach in the MSU men’s basketball program’s history.

Spradlin officially took on the interim head coaching position on Dec. 15, 2016, nine games into the 2016-17 season after the Eagles opened with a 2-7 record. He then guided Morehead State to a 12-9 record the rest of the way and a 10-6 mark in OVC play, which ranked second in the league.

At the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, Spradlin finished second to Belmont’s Rick Byrd in OVC Coach of the Year voting.

For more information on the 2017 Preston Spradlin Basketball Camp, email Justin Chartrand at [email protected]